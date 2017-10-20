Aston Martin Confirms a Mid-Engined Supercar to Rival Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini

Aston Martin has announced its association with Red Bull Racing. This bond has already given us the Valkyrie and it will hopefully lead to many more future consumer durables.

What these consumer durables will be remains a mystery, yet we are beginning to get some faint hints already. The CEO of Aston Martin, Andy Palmer, spoke of how the company is currently busy tinkering away on a novel mid-engined supercar. Its facility in Milton Keynes will play a crucial part in all this.

Red Bull will be doing all it can to make this dream of the Aston Martin Company a reality. Aston Martin CEO told Car and Driver that the company is planning to launch "seven new model ranges by 2023."

Aston Martin DB11 is the first one that launched last year. Others are new versions of Vantage and Vanquish models, DBX crossover production version and two different Lagonda models.

And the most interesting model will be a mid-engined supercar that Aston Martin will launch to rival the Ferrari 488GTB and the McLaren 720S.

The aerodynamics of the vehicle will take a great level of experience and only talented engineers will supervise it. As for the engine, it hasn’t been decided upon yet.

At present, no engine is worthy of the output required in this car. Thus the services of Mercedes-AMG and Cosworth will be sought by the car company.

The CEO felt certain that this supercar will put his company back on track as a leader in the automobile industry. In fact he felt sure that it would blow away the competition which included the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren.