New Audi A7 Sportback Revealed

Posted: Oct 20 2017, 8:37am CDT

 

  • New Audi A7 Sportback is a four-door coupe that sets standards in the luxury class when it comes to progressiveness
 

The Sporty Audi A7 is Pure Luxury on Wheels. The new four-door coupe has latest design and technology with an all-digital control system, extensive connectivity and hybrid tech. New Audi A7 embodies a new style of Gran Turismo with enhanced handling and more long-distance comfort

The Audi A7 is a sports vehicle that has a redesigned exterior. There is a grille towards the front. Then there are narrow headlights and air inlets that have sharp lines.

The headlights have a trio of versions. There are lighting segments that follow a particular trend. The external features include a bold and beautiful athletic design philosophy.

Everything is in proper proportion. The wheels are 21 inches in diameter. The silhouette includes a dynamic roof with classic contours. The back end is like that of a yacht.  

As for the luggage space, it ends in a curved bow-like shape. A flat light panel joins both rear side headlights. Over a dozen colors are offered in this vehicle.

The interior is peaceful and serene. Clean-cut and futuristic in its outlook, New Audi A7 Sportback contains a central console. The seats are comfortably upholstered. There is a dashboard as well. It has MMI navigation facility.

The technology and facilities in the context of the panel of instruments in front of the driver’s seat are myriad. A dynamic steering wheel and chassis are present. It holds in the bonnet, twin V6 engines. As a hybrid vehicle, New Audi A7 Sportback combines the salient features of a Coupe, a Sedan and an Avant. 

