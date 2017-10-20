SNES Classic Companion Book is Hot Deal at $14.40

Amazon has been discounting the hardcover edition of the SNES Classic Companion Book titled: "The Playing With Super Power: Nintendo Super NES Classics" since a while. Now you can save on the paperback edition. Amazon cuts 30% off the regular price. You pay $14.40 instead of $19.99 on amazon.com.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The hardcover edition of the SNES Classic companion book published by Prima Games is currently on sale for $32.99. Prices have been as low as $26.99.

The SNES Classic companion book shines a light on the original SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.