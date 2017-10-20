 
 

Lyft Raises $1 Billion Led By Alphabet's Capital G

Posted: Oct 20 2017, 9:31am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Lyft Raises $1 Billion Led by Alphabet&#039;s Capital G
  • Lyft Raises $1 Billion in Funding Round Led by Alphabet's Capital G
 

Lyft Considering its Options while Collecting Funds Amounting to a Billion Dollars

In its rivalry with Uber, Lyft is weighing in on the matter of going public next year. Also this will require more money, so one billion dollars are being raised to finance the scheme by a branch of Google.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The ridesharing company has engaged in parleys with various banks and some of content of the talks that got held were kept top secret. Which bank will serve as the I.P.O. for Lyft remains a moot point right now. Lyft has announced for now that via Alphabet, a branch of Google, it will raise the necessary $1 billion. 

Lyft has a pecuniary value of $10 billion right now. Last time this value was gauged it stood at $6.9 billion. So there has been an improvement. The ensuing financial tangle will have several repercussions down the line.

Both Lyft and Uber have borrowed huge loans from investors and banks. Lyft now has an iron brother in the form of Alphabet. One of the people at CapitalG, a part of Alphabet, will have a seat among the board of directors at Lyft too.

Uber meanwhile is valued at $70 billion which is a phenomenal sum of cold hard cash. The scandals it faced led to the kicking out of its former head, Travis Kalanick and the appointment of a new chief.  

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook