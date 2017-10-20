Verizon Expects Big Sales for Apple iPhone X This Holiday Season

There is one thing which is for sure. The iPhone X is pretty costly. Yet that does not detract from its value. In fact, Apple Inc. plans on selling millions of this latest version of its smartphone.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

These sales will take place within the time span of this year or what is left of it. The year 2017 will have Apple meeting its projected sales although it may face slight difficulties in selling this iPhone in 2018.

While iPhone X sales will be way up there in the stratosphere, the sales of the iPhone 8 will be pretty dismal. These statistics come straight from Verizon.

The company announced that only 5.5% of its customers upgraded their phones in the third quarter upon the appearance of the iPhone 8, according to Fortune.

That is a 6.3% loss from last year. Yet the iPhone X will erase all these disappointments in a matter of months. There was a gap in the timing of both iPhones so a decline and rise was to be expected.

Once the iPhone X comes out in the market there will surely be a massive surge in sales which will once more prove that Apple is the best high tech firm in the world.