Luvabella Robot Baby Doll Giveaway Launched

Win a free Luvabella interactive baby doll in the new Holiday 2017 toy giveaway on I4U News. Spin Master, the maker of the infamous Hatchimals, has another hot Holiday toy on the market. The $99.99 Luvabella baby robot dolls are already hard to find in stock. The Luvabella doll is why we developed the free inventory tracking app The Tracker.

Toy company Spin Master, the maker of the crazy successful Hatchimals, created blonde, brunette, African American baby girls and Luvabeau, a baby boy.

We have added all four Luvabella dolls to The Tracker online inventory tracking app in the toy section. Download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the Luvabella and Luvabeau baby doll listings to get notified when they are in stock online. We will also add new stores as soon as the Luvabella dolls get listed anywhere else.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic an Hatchimals Surprise.

We have obtained one of the Luvabella dolls and are giving away to your readers in the United States. Note, that only US residents are eligible to win the Luvabella doll, a $99.99 value. The winner will receive a Blonde Luvabella doll. Enter the Luvabella Giveaway below.

Luvabella Giveaway

The Luvabella dolls already command the double of the list price on reseller marketplaces eBay and Amazon.com. It's still early and we recommend using the Tracker app to spot Lovabella dolls in stock and only pay the $99.99.

The Luvabella dolls are regularly in stock at amazon.com, walmart and target. The $99.99 Luvabella is a life-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes, and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions.

Cover his eyes for a game of peek-a-boo, tickle his tummy and toes to make him giggle or place a hand on his chest to gently listen to his heartbeat. You can even hold his feet to hear him say "mama" and begin to babble! The more you play with him, the more he'll talk! His babble will transform into over 100 clear words and phrases.

Caring for Luvabeau is fun with his four interactive accessories. Use his spoon to feed him, and he'll chew with delight! If he's not full, he may ask you for more! After his meal, help Luvabeau learn new animal names and sounds with his Lamby toy. If he gets fussy, all he needs is his soother. When it's time to go to bed after a big day of play, lull him to sleep with his bottle.

From her first word to Luvabella's joyful giggles, every child will be mesmerized by all the moments to discover says Spin Master.