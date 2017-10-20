SNES Classic Due to be In Stock Online Again

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. In the past nine days, the SNES Classic was only available at Walmart, Target, and GameStop retail locations. Many people who wanted a SNES Classic were able to finally score one in physical stores. The online sales of the SNES Classic have been difficult to deal with.

Now that the demand has eased a bit, the next online restocking of the SNES Classic should be a better opportunity to successfully buy one. It will still require placing orders in the first couple minutes to get a SNES Classic. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today.

As by far not all stores of the mentioned retailers have restocked the SNES Classic, many consumers pin their hopes on the next SNES Classic online sale. Amazon might be in the position soon to offer the SNES Classic again. After serious delays, most of the pre-orders from August 22 are shipped, including ours. We have received two SNES Classic on Wednesday in great condition from Amazon. We will give them away soon. In the meantime, you can try to win a free SNES Classic EU Edition.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.