SNES Classic Case by RDS Industries Is Finally Available

The RDS Industries deluxe travel case for the SNES Classic Edition is now available for purchase online at gamestop.com for $19.99. The RDS SNES Classic case will ship on November 15.

RDS Industries offers a popular case for the NES Classic and with some delay has now also released a carrying case specifically designed for the Super NES Classic. Features of the case include a sectioned compartment that holds and protect SNES Classic Editions and AC adaptor, mesh pockets for HDMI, USB and Controller cables.

The case has a hard shell case for protection of your SNES Classic. So far the SNES Classic carrying case by RDS Industries is only available at GameStop. Amazon only sells the NES Classic carrying case from RDS.

RDS faces more competition for the SNES Classic. The PDP Deluxe SNES Classic case is available since a while for purchase but is also shipping on November 15, like the RDS Industries one. The PDP SNES Classic case is $10 more expensive but has a nice touch with those exchangeable covers.

For $19.99, the SNES Classic Case by RDS Industries is going to be a popular choice, giving the no-name SNES Classic case a hard time to sell at the same price-point. Expect SNES Classic cases from Keten, Younik and others to drop in price soon.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today.