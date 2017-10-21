 
 

SNES Classic Case By RDS Industries Is Finally Available

Posted: Oct 21 2017, 1:59am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Case by RDS Industries Is Finally Available
 

RDS Industries makes a popular travel case for the NES Classic, now the SNES Classic version is on sale.

The RDS Industries deluxe travel case for the SNES Classic Edition is now available for purchase online at gamestop.com for $19.99. The RDS SNES Classic case will ship on November 15.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

RDS Industries offers a popular case for the NES Classic and with some delay has now also released a carrying case specifically designed for the Super NES Classic. Features of the case include a sectioned compartment that holds and protect SNES Classic Editions and AC adaptor, mesh pockets for HDMI, USB and Controller cables.

The case has a hard shell case for protection of your SNES Classic. So far the SNES Classic carrying case by RDS Industries is only available at GameStop. Amazon only sells the NES Classic carrying case from RDS.

RDS faces more competition for the SNES Classic. The PDP Deluxe SNES Classic case is available since a while for purchase but is also shipping on November 15, like the RDS Industries one. The PDP SNES Classic case is $10 more expensive but has a nice touch with those exchangeable covers.

For $19.99, the SNES Classic Case by RDS Industries is going to be a popular choice, giving the no-name SNES Classic case a hard time to sell at the same price-point. Expect SNES Classic cases from Keten, Younik and others to drop in price soon.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Win a free Luvabella Doll

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook