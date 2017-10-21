SNES Classic Stock Update On October 21

On Saturday, October 21, stores continue to be the only option to find a Super NES Classic in stock. Online availability of the SNES Classic is long overdue now. The last time the SNES Classic was in stock online was 10 days ago.

GameStop and ThinkGeek have sold the SNES Classic online on October 11. Both stores sold out of their SNES Classic inventory within minutes. The SNES Classic has not been available online since about 10 days. To find out in time when the SNES Classic goes on sale again online, get the free Tracker App or follow @TheTrackerApp on Twitter.

The $79.99 SNES Classic in stock at Target, Walmart and GameStop stores. Stores of all three retailers have received new inventory Saturday morning. New shipments appear to have slowed down. Refer to the How To Find a SNES Classic in Stock Guide.

We have spotted finally the SNES Classic carrying case from RDS Industries. The $19.99 Deluxe SNES Classic carrying case is available online at gamestop.com.

Are you still looking to find a SNES Classic? Take the I4U News poll if you still want to buy a SNES Classic. About 50% of people are still looking for a SNES Classic. The poll has received 110 entries so far.

Walmart advertises the $79 SNES Classic in their weekly ad. The weekly ad placement means that the SNES Classic gets restocked all week at Walmart stores. The first Walmart stores have started to sell the SNES Classic already Friday a week ago.

B&H Photo might sell the SNES Classic this week. The store is back after the Succos Holiday break. Initially, B&H Photo stated to have the SNES Classic in stock early October, but that did not happen.

Amazon has started to ship the SNES Classic that a lot of customers pre-ordered on August 22. The first customers have received the SNES Classic.

The Nintendo Store in New York has been restocking the SNES Classic almost daily since the release of the SNES Classic. The SNES Classic is available next on Sunday at 11am.

While the SNES Classic is hard to find, the Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon since two weeks now on an ongoing basis and is now available for everyone. Amazon dropped the Prime membership requirement.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place, and eBay starting at about $150. Because of continued supply of new SNES Classic inventory, reseller prizes have dropped by more than $50 compared to September.

The SNES Classic can become available online anytime. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Nintendo enters the Holiday shopping season with two popular consoles. Besides the Nintendo Switch (in stock on amazon right now), the SNES Classic is flying off shelves. The launch inventory of the SNES Classic has sold out in the first 24 hours.

There are more SNES Classic shipments coming, and Nintendo will continue to make the SNES Classic into next year. Eventually, everyone who wants a SNES Classic will get one. In September, Nintendo claimed two-thirds of video game hardware sales overall.

How to find the SNES Classic in stock Online

The SNES Classic is sold at the following stores online. Now that the SNES Classic has been released, we expect more retailers to offer Nintendo's new retro console.

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Amazon Market Place

eBay

How to find SNES Classic in stock in Stores

This weekend GameStop, Walmart and Target stores have the SNES Classic in stock at select stores.

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

The inventory numbers should not be used in discussions with store employees as the numbers can be wrong for some reasons. Best practice is to continuously check the inventory levels of your local store to spot jumps. A change likely means that indeed new stock has arrived.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek (disabled), Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

About the SNES Classic

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.