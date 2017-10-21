SNES Classic Restocking Continues in New York

The Nintendo store in New York has released a new schedule for SNES Classic sales events. The next opportunity to pick up a SNES Classic is on Sunday at 11 am.

The Nintendo NYC store continues to restock the SNES Classic on Monday at 2 pm, Tuesday at 2 pm and Wednesday 2 pm. You can see the published schedule above.

You can only buy one unit and you have to bring your ID and you have to pay with debit or credit card. If you have already purchased a SNES Classic at the Nintendo store, you might not be allowed to buy another one. The Nintendo NY store is located at 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

The SNES Classic is also available in select Target, GameStop and Walmart stores. Read the latest SNES Classic stock report.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

