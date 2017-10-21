 
 

Posted: Oct 21 2017, 10:36am CDT

 

SNES Classic Restocking Continues in New York
 

The Nintendo NYC store restocks the SNES Classic.

The Nintendo store in New York has released a new schedule for SNES Classic sales events. The next opportunity to pick up a SNES Classic is on Sunday at 11 am. 

The Nintendo NYC store continues to restock the SNES Classic on Monday at 2 pm, Tuesday at 2 pm and Wednesday 2 pm. You can see the published schedule above.

You can only buy one unit and you have to bring your ID and you have to pay with debit or credit card. If you have already purchased a SNES Classic at the Nintendo store, you might not be allowed to buy another one. The Nintendo NY store is located at 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

The SNES Classic is also available in select Target, GameStop and Walmart stores. Read the latest SNES Classic stock report.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today.

