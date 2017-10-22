NeoGAF Is Down: Find the Best Alternative Video Game Boards

Extremely popular video game forum NeoGAF is down and might stay down for some time. Moderators have left the discussion board as the founder is accused of sexual misconduct. NeoGAF has had its scandals and controversies since launch in 2006. The video game board remained the prime destination for video game fans. This could change now.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

One Angry Gamer has a good rundown of what just happened to NeoGAF. So far there is no reaction from NeoGAF owner Tyler Malka. At this point, it's not clear if this new scandal will wash over or cause permanent damage NeoGAF. Here are alternative video game communities to NeoGAF that video gamers can use instead of NeoGAF.

Video Game Communities

Reddit.com/r/gaming

GameFaqs

GameSpot

IGN Boards

CheapAssGamer

Each console, game, and topic has its own most popular community. NeoGAF's board homepage was though something like a what's trending in video games and will be missed. Do you have a favorite video game forum or community not listed above? Share it in the comments below.