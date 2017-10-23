 
 

Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show Stars Justin Timberlake

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 12:46am CDT | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show Stars Justin Timberlake
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The NFL announced the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

It's official. Justin Timberlake will perform the Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show. The multi-talented performer was already rumored to make a comeback to the Super Bowl Half-time Show. 

This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII.

He was also on stage in the infamous nipplegate Half-time show in 2004 with Janet Jackson. The origin of the "wardrobe malfunction" was a planned stunt making Janet Jackson the most searched person in 2004 and 2005.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. Last year's show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, reaching more than 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched. Super Bowl LII and Halftime Show will be broadcast by NBC from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The Super Bowl LII will air on NBC, taking place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook