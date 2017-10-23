Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show Stars Justin Timberlake

It's official. Justin Timberlake will perform the Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show. The multi-talented performer was already rumored to make a comeback to the Super Bowl Half-time Show.

This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII.

He was also on stage in the infamous nipplegate Half-time show in 2004 with Janet Jackson. The origin of the "wardrobe malfunction" was a planned stunt making Janet Jackson the most searched person in 2004 and 2005.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. Last year's show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, reaching more than 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched. Super Bowl LII and Halftime Show will be broadcast by NBC from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The Super Bowl LII will air on NBC, taking place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.