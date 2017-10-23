 
 

Best Buy October 27 Midnight Release Event For Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins And Wolfenstein II

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 1:21am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

This Friday is a huge video game release day.

This Friday the iPhone X goes up for pre-order, but that's not the only hot release. On October 27 the highly anticipated Super Mario Odyssey game comes out for the Nintendo Switch. Best Buy stores are opening at midnight for the big Switch game release.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Purchasing the Super Mario Odyssey game at Best Buy gets you a free Collectible Coin. The first 20 in line at the Best Buy Midnight opening receive a free Mario Poster. Best Buy is also stocking the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition. Best Buy also advertises the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in the new weekly ad.

The Best Buy midnight event start at the same time across the Nation. This means that west coast customers already can pick up the Super Mario Odyssey game at 9 pm local time on Thursday.

Xbox and PS4 gamers also can enjoy hot game releases on Friday. Best Buy will also offer Assassin's Creed Origins and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

To find a local Best Buy store offering midnight release on October 27, visit bestbuy.com.

This story may contain affiliate links.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

