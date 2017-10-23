Best Buy October 27 Midnight Release Event For Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins And Wolfenstein II

This Friday the iPhone X goes up for pre-order, but that's not the only hot release. On October 27 the highly anticipated Super Mario Odyssey game comes out for the Nintendo Switch. Best Buy stores are opening at midnight for the big Switch game release.

Purchasing the Super Mario Odyssey game at Best Buy gets you a free Collectible Coin. The first 20 in line at the Best Buy Midnight opening receive a free Mario Poster. Best Buy is also stocking the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition. Best Buy also advertises the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in the new weekly ad.

The Best Buy midnight event start at the same time across the Nation. This means that west coast customers already can pick up the Super Mario Odyssey game at 9 pm local time on Thursday.

Xbox and PS4 gamers also can enjoy hot game releases on Friday. Best Buy will also offer Assassin's Creed Origins and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

To find a local Best Buy store offering midnight release on October 27, visit bestbuy.com.