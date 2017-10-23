 
 

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order On Amazon

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 2:18am CDT

 

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Nintendo made a Nintendo New 3DS XL in SNES Classic Style.

The Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Style is up for pre-order on Amazon.com for $199.99. The SNES Classic edition of the 3DS XL comes bundled with Super Mario Kart. The new 3DS XL console will be released on November 27.

We have not seen an announcement from Nintendo about the Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Style yet. Amazon might have jumped the gun on this one. Nintendo already released a Nintendo 3DS LL Super Famicom style in Japan a while ago. In Europe, Nintendo released the Nintendo 3DS SNES Edition earlier this month. The European 3DS XL SNES Edition matches the Japanese SNES console design. 

This new 3DS XL SNES Classic style features a cover design matching the looks of the Super NES. Additionally, the action buttons are purple, matching the SNES controller. See the gallery for a closer look.

The bundle Super Mario Kart is an actual retro Super NES game. This new 3DS XL special edition will be a hot item and likely sell out. Pre-order the SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL now on amazon.com.

In case it will become hard to find, we will add the new SNES Edition 3DS XL to our real-time online inventory tracking service. To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

Via Wario64.

