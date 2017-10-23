SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

The Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Style is up for pre-order on Amazon.com for $199.99. The SNES Classic edition of the 3DS XL comes bundled with Super Mario Kart. The new 3DS XL console will be released on November 27.

We have not seen an announcement from Nintendo about the Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Style yet. Amazon might have jumped the gun on this one. Nintendo already released a Nintendo 3DS LL Super Famicom style in Japan a while ago. In Europe, Nintendo released the Nintendo 3DS SNES Edition earlier this month. The European 3DS XL SNES Edition matches the Japanese SNES console design.

This new 3DS XL SNES Classic style features a cover design matching the looks of the Super NES. Additionally, the action buttons are purple, matching the SNES controller. See the gallery for a closer look.

The bundle Super Mario Kart is an actual retro Super NES game. This new 3DS XL special edition will be a hot item and likely sell out. Pre-order the SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL now on amazon.com.

Via Wario64.