Xbox One X Feel True Power in New Commercial

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 5:09am CDT

 

The Novel Xbox One X TV Commercial has “Feel True Power” as its Main Motif

It is a good time for gamers and Xbox as well. The Xbox One X got launched on November 7th. It happens to be the most potent consoles in the world. Now 4K gaming will enter its prime. The “Feel True Power” theme led the campaign.

Actually the words “Feel True Power” are part of an anthem. The campaign is meant for all gamers. It takes the onlookers with it on a ride on the wild side. There is a lot of emotional appeal to this campaign. 

The campaign emphsizes that it is not just what you think but what you feel that matters. Xbox has some competition from other companies despite being the best. Microsoft’s trailer is pretty radical. It shows that the console is 40% more potent than the PS4 Pro.

The console does not replace the Xbox One S though. In the United States, the Xbox One X bears a price tag of $500. Gamers will love every minute of playing various games on this console.

Watch below the new Xbox One X TV commercial "Feel True Power".

