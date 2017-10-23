 
 

Pay With Google Speeds Up Online Checkout On Android Devices

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 5:42am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

  • Check out quickly with any card in your Google Account
 

Today, Google has make the purchasing process easy for Android users who can now use Pay with Google and speed through online checkout on many of your favorite apps and websites with just a few quick clicks.

While paying through your mobile phone or tablet is not so difficult, it is the long wait at the counter that is a pain in the neck. Just filling in all those forms is a hectic procedure. Furthermore, if there are any errors along the way, it is back to square one for the customer.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

However, paying through Google could bypass all this economic rigmarole. Using the granddad of all search engines, you may speed through checkout in a jiffy. With Google, you may use any number of credit or debit cards. 

Google will send the mercantile agency your information. Thus they get the payment details and your address is also given to them. Everything occurs in a smooth-flowing and seamless manner.

Now shopping online will not be the laborious process it was in erstwhile times. All the hassles associated with the commercial procedure have been done away with in a flourish of the technological wand.

Over a dozen outlets are included in the list of places where you may carry out economic transactions using Google Pay. Below are some of those popular outlets you can pay now.

There are many more which are coming on the scene soon. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook