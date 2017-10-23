Pay With Google Speeds Up Online Checkout On Android Devices

While paying through your mobile phone or tablet is not so difficult, it is the long wait at the counter that is a pain in the neck. Just filling in all those forms is a hectic procedure. Furthermore, if there are any errors along the way, it is back to square one for the customer.

However, paying through Google could bypass all this economic rigmarole. Using the granddad of all search engines, you may speed through checkout in a jiffy. With Google, you may use any number of credit or debit cards.

Google will send the mercantile agency your information. Thus they get the payment details and your address is also given to them. Everything occurs in a smooth-flowing and seamless manner.

Now shopping online will not be the laborious process it was in erstwhile times. All the hassles associated with the commercial procedure have been done away with in a flourish of the technological wand.

Over a dozen outlets are included in the list of places where you may carry out economic transactions using Google Pay. Below are some of those popular outlets you can pay now.

There are many more which are coming on the scene soon.