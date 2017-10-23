 
 

LawBreakers Could Come To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 6:01am CDT

 

Boss Key is responsible for the exciting shooter titled LawBreakers. It is currently available on PS4 and PC. Although an Xbox One version is in the works, the question on everyone’s lips is: What about one on the Nintendo Switch?

If Boss Key was to make a Switch-compatible edition, it would want to use the qualities available on the platform. Yet some say that this is not going to happen at all. We had better wait for a version to arrive on Xbox instead. 

The Nintendo Switch is a fine console though. The very concept shines with resplendence. The kind of LawBreakers vicarious experience wanted on the Switch will have to be taken into consideration.

Especially, the mobile nature of the console is cause enough for a different version of LawBreakers to appear on the Switch. It would in fact be pretty exciting and exhilarating.

However, the game has not exactly been eliminated among the choices for the Switch. According to GameSpot, there are chances that it might come to the Switch after all. LawBreakers also recently received an update. It is a cool and funky game worthy of being played in all its variegated versions. 

Comments

