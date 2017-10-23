2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T is the Lightest 911 with More Performance

Purists everywhere must be having the time of their lives. That is because Porsche has come up with its all-new 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T. This car is relatively light and it has a manual transmission with short ratio.

Also a regular rear differential lock exists in the works. Thus the moves of this vehicle along with its maneuverability are enhanced. It includes a PASM Sport Suspension. The seats are made of Sport-Tex material. It is based on the original 911 model.

2018 911 Carrera T weighs 3142 pounds. It has a front spoiler lip and there are 20 inch wheels. The Porsche logo on the vehicles shines with resplendence.

The backside has black exhaust tips. The exterior comes in many hues. The steering wheel has a leather rim. There is an interior trim on the dashboard. As for the twin turbo engine, it allows for 370 hp and 339 lb ft of torque.

This car can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. That is faster than the original. The top speed is 182 mph. New 911 Carrera T is now available for pre-orders while shipments expected to reach U.S. dealers by March 2018.

It has a price tag of $102,100. There is the $1050 extra amount for delivery charges of 2018 911 Carrera T too.