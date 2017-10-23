Nintendo Switch to Get One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition

Bandai Namco made an announcement regarding its game One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition’s arrival on the Nintendo Switch. Also many DLC costumes and episodes will accompany its arrival.

This game bears an uncanny resemblance to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. It has over 40 DLC extras. The resolution is 1920 X 1080. It runs at a rate of 30 fps. It will be released on the Switch in Japan on December 21st, 2017 in Japan. This game was originally released two years ago.

No online co-op facility will be there so gamers will have to make do without that amenity. It is to be remembered that Playstation versions of the game have this facility though.

Joy-Con or Pro Controllers will allow anyone to participate in some action. The game will be 1080p when docked and 720p in the Switch portable mode. When it is released in Japan, it will sell for 5800 yen.

A release for the Free World has not been given just yet. For that gamers will have to wait awhile. A couple of behind-the-scenes snapshots have been released though and you can find them on the Internet.