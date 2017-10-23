Target Holiday Plans: Free Shipping, Weekend Deals, 1,700 Gifts under $15

Target announced today the retailer's Holiday 2017 plans and details. Starting November 1, orders on Target.com ship for free with no minimum purchase limit.

Target introduced four special collections curated for women, men, kids and teens and featuring nearly 1,700 items, with most gifts priced under $15.

Target will introduce Weekend Deals, timed to align with the purchases guests are making while stocking up on everyday essentials and holiday must-haves. Weekend Deals will run Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Nov. 11. Specific deals will be shared at a later time.

The Target Holiday 2017 offer highlights include:

More than 1,400 new and exclusive toys from sought-after national, specialty and owned brands, including Hatchimals Surprise and L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise.

More than 70 exclusive board games, like Bob Ross: The Art of Chill, licensed products from PAW Patrol and Netflix’s Beat BugsTM, and a robust assortment of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” products.

The most in-demand video game consoles, like Nintendo Switch and a new Target-exclusive Xbox One S Minecraft bundle, plus popular video games, like Super Mario Odyssey.

An assortment of the newest voice-activated speakers, including, Google Mini and Fabriq.

The latest suite of Apple products, including iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple 4K TV.

An expanded assortment of wearable technology and accessories from brands like Apple, Fitbit, UNICEF Kid Power Band and Marc Jacobs.

Two exclusive collectible magazines with Taylor Swift’s new album, reputation.

Target will debut its holiday marketing campaign, “Together’s the Joy,” on Nov. 1. The Target Black Friday 2017 ad is expected to be released on November 9.

When is Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

Black Friday 2017 Ads

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. The first Black Friday 2017 ads already surfaced starting this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

How to Find Black Friday 2017 Deals

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.