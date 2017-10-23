iPhone X Deal: Sprint Offers $350 Discount on iPhone X

Sprint is apparently not too concerned about the iPhone X supply. Based on analyst reports and supply chain chatter, the iPhone X appears to be in short supply at launch. Apple might sell out of the iPhone X during the pre-order and there is a chance that there will not be an in-store sale of the iPhone X on launch day.

Despite the iPhone X supply discussions, the carrier just announced an iPhone X deal. For a limited time, new and current Sprint customers can save $350 on the new iPhone X (64GB) for $22.22 per month for 18 months with Sprint Flex and eligible trade-in. And, with iPhone Forever, exclusively from Sprint, customers can upgrade to the next iPhone after 12 Sprint Flex payments.

To get the $350 savings you need to give Sprint your old phone. Trade-in phones must be owned (not leased or on an installment billing plan) and include the following: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Samsung GS8, Samsung GS8+, Samsung GS7, Samsung GS7 Edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG G6, LG V20, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Play, BlackBerry KEYone, HTC U11.

The iPhone X will go up for pre-order on Friday, October 27 and will ship on November 3. The pre-order window begins at 12:01am PDT. To prepare for the iPhone X pre-order, refer to the iPhone X Preorder guide, listing all stores and carriers that offer the iPhone X for pre-order.