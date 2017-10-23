 
 
 

Cyber Monday 2017: Date, Deals And Sales

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 11:18am CDT

 

Cyber Monday 2017 follows Black Friday.

Cyber Monday 2017 is on November 27. Many retailers will again kick off Cyber Monday sales already on the weekend before. Similar to Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales are stretched over a week. 

Cyber Monday sales come in different shapes. Target, Kohl's and other retailers offer a site-wide discount. This made the Target Cyber Monday sale extremely popular. The retailer offered 15% off site-wide the past two years. The Target Cyber Monday sale began last year already at 3 am on Sunday. Popular items that are usually not on sale have sold out quickly, including many Apple products.

Other stores like Amazon and Walmart offer individual Cyber Monday deals. Amazon announced their Cyber Monday deals on Black Friday last year.  This sounds kind of ironic, but on the actual Black Friday, the Black Friday sale is basically over. Black Friday happens online mostly on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart announced Cyber Monday deals already a week before the Cyber Monday. The Walmart Cyber Monday sale already started on Black Friday. 

Cyber Monday deals are not different anymore compared to Black Friday. The only exception is the site-wide discount, which can create interesting savings opportunities not available on Black Friday, especially for deals on consumer electronics.

Cyber Monday, a term coined by Shop.org in 2005, got established when retailers saw a trend of consumers shopping online on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Today, Cyber Monday is viewed as the online equivalent to Black Friday. Find the latest Cyber Monday 2017 deals, rumors and news in our Cyber Monday hub.

