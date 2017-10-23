 
 
 

SNES Classic Returned To An Online Store Today

Posted: Oct 23 2017, 3:11pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Returned to an Online Store Today
 

GameStop restocked the SNES Classic online again.

The SNES Classic has returned to an online store today at 3:34 pm ET according to the Tracker App. The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11.

GameStop restocked the SNES Classic again online at gamestop.com. The SNES Classic was available for about 10 minutes with several inventory flare-ups in a 20-minute window.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report stores continued to receive new SNES Classic inventory today.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.

