Talking Chewbacca with Porg Plush is Cutest Star Wars Toy for Holidays

The new Star Wars movie The Last Jedi will be accompanied by a completely new line of Star Wars toys just in time for the Holidays. The Star Wars Storm Trooper walking and talking robot is definitely the most advanced Star Wars toy, but this Chewbacca plush is the cutest.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 24" Talking Chewbacca & 6" Porg Plush Toy is an Amazon Exclusive from Underground Toys. The $69.99 talking Chewbacca is available for pre-order on amazon.com now and will ship on November 11.

The Talking Chewbacca has three classic Wookie phrases he can utter. The small Porg is attached to his shoulder. Porgs are the new Star Wars characters introduced in the Last Jedi. There are plenty of Porg plush toys including this talking Porg.

