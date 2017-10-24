 
 
 

Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin Deal At Walmart Is Best Yet

Posted: Oct 24 2017, 12:53am CDT

 

Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin Deal at Walmart Is Best Yet
 

Walmart cuts price of Hatchimals Surprise to $44.87.

Walmart has again the lowest price for Hatchimals this year. Walmart discounts the new Hatchimal Surprise even more than last year's Hatchimals eggs. The new Hatchimals Surprise Twins have a regular price of $69.99. Walmart sells its exclusive Hatchimals Suprise Zuffin for $44.87.

Walmart's sales price of the original Hatchimals was $48.88, but last year's Hatchimals had a lower list price with $59.99. Now the only problem with the $44.87 Hatchimals Surprise deal is to find it in stock.

The Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin egg is sold out online at walmart.com. The $44.87 sales price for the Zuffin apparently only applies to online sales. We searched local Walmart stores and found Zuffin stock, but stores sell it for $64.82.

To bag the bargain Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin egg, you can subscribe to get notified on the Zuffin stock tracker in the Tracker App. The app will send you a notification on your iPhone or Android device when the Walmart's Zuffin is in stock again online at walmart.com.

Besides Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin, there are PeacatGiravenLigull, and Puppadee available. Ligull is Target's exclusive Hatchimals and Puppadee is exclusive to ToysRUs.

Hatchimals Surprise are as of October 24 in stock at Amazon, Target and ToysRUs. To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

