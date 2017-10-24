 
 
 

This Star Wars Porg Interactive Plush Toy Looks Perfect

Posted: Oct 24 2017, 1:17am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

Porgs will invade Christmas this year. Here is a new choice.

A Porg is the big star of the The Last Jedi trailer. The new Star Wars movie, in theaters in December, is accompanied by a new wave of Star Wars toys. Porgs are available from different companies and styles. We featured already the Hasbro interactive Porg and the Funko Pop! Porg. The Hasbro Porg looks like a sock puppet compared to the Porg made by Underground Toys.

The 8.5" Tall interactive Porg Plush Toy has a soft and furry skin. This Porg moves his wings and lips while uttering signature Porg phrases. Underground Toys Porg is selling for $29.99 on amazon.com and will be released on November 11.

Underground Toys also offers an extremely cute interactive Chewebacca plush toy with a small Porg as a companion.

