This Star Wars Porg Interactive Plush Toy Looks Perfect

A Porg is the big star of the The Last Jedi trailer. The new Star Wars movie, in theaters in December, is accompanied by a new wave of Star Wars toys. Porgs are available from different companies and styles. We featured already the Hasbro interactive Porg and the Funko Pop! Porg. The Hasbro Porg looks like a sock puppet compared to the Porg made by Underground Toys.

The 8.5" Tall interactive Porg Plush Toy has a soft and furry skin. This Porg moves his wings and lips while uttering signature Porg phrases. Underground Toys Porg is selling for $29.99 on amazon.com and will be released on November 11.

Underground Toys also offers an extremely cute interactive Chewebacca plush toy with a small Porg as a companion.

To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at Amazon, Walmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.