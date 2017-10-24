Nintendo New 3DS XL SNES Classic Edition is Best-selling Console

Amazon started to offer the retailer exclusive Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Edition on Monday. The retro-styled 3DS console is now the best-selling console on Amazon. Only the Super Mario Odyssey game is more popular in the video game category on Amazon.

The Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Style is still available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $199.99. The SNES Classic edition of the 3DS XL comes bundled with Super Mario Kart. The new 3DS XL console will be released on November 27.

Nintendo did not announce the Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Style. Amazon has confirmed on its Video Games Twitter account that the 3DS SNES Edition is an Amazon exclusive. Nintendo already released a Nintendo 3DS LL Super Famicom style in Japan a while ago. In Europe, Nintendo released the Nintendo 3DS SNES Edition earlier this month. The European 3DS XL SNES Edition matches the Japanese SNES console design.

This new 3DS XL SNES Classic style features a cover design matching the looks of the Super NES. Additionally, the action buttons are purple, matching the SNES controller. See the gallery for a closer look.

The bundle Super Mario Kart is an actual retro Super NES game. This new 3DS XL special edition will be a hot item and likely sell out. Pre-order the SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL now on amazon.com.

Nintendo can release anything right now and it will be a bestseller. The Japanese video game maker owned the video game hardware sales in September.

The new SNES 3DS XL SNES Edition console is listed in the Tracker online stock notification service, in case it will be out of stock at amazon.com.

Via Wario64.