Nintendo Announces Animal Crossing Mobile Direct

Nintendo will be hosting a Direct event for its mobile Animal Crossing game on October 25th. As for the broadcast, it will air on YouTube on the same date at 12 PM JST (October 24 at 11 PM ET / October 25 at 7 AM UK Time).

Tune in to Animal Crossing Mobile Direct on 25/10 at 7am UK time to learn about the upcoming #AnimalCrossing title for smart devices. pic.twitter.com/GmniIgxCFr— Animal Crossing UK (@AC_Isabelle) October 23, 2017

The time span of the video clip will be approximately 15 minutes, according to the Japanese Nintendo Twitter handle. Yet there will not be any data on Nintendo 3DS or Switch versions of Animal Crossing.

The game was originally meant to be launched in the first quarter of 2017. This objective got delayed however due to several reasons. The launch could now even occur in March of next year.

One of the reasons behind the procrastination was the launch of Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run. The former launches on February 2nd while the latter launched on the iOS on December 15th, 2016.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto spoke of how this strategy of making novel games for mobile will be sustained by the company in contrast to porting old ones.

Both Mario and Fire Emblem have faced this situation. Super Mario Run got a 7/10 rating. Fire Emblem Heroes got a 6/10 rating. The games are good to go and playing them will be a cinch on the Switch.