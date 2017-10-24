 
 
 

Xbox One To Get First 13 Backwards Compatible Original Xbox Games Today

Xbox One to Get First 13 Backwards Compatible Original Xbox Games Today
  Microsoft Brining 13 Game Titles to be Play Compatible with Xbox One
 

Microsoft will make 13 games back compatible with the new Xbox One console

The great thing about new consoles is the digital superiority, graphics improvement and yes, an array of new games that you can play on the new gaming console. However, no one can deny that there are some games which are greater than gaming consoles.

The whole pleasure of playing those games lies in the games than the consoles. That is why game developers enjoy great benefit. A single game can sell a single title to multiple gaming consoles or different versions of gaming consoles from the same company. 

That is exactly what Microsoft will be doing. In a recent announcement Microsoft said that they will be making up to 13 games to be back compatible with Xbox One. These games are all compatible with Xbox gaming console. Xbox One will be back compatible to play these games including;

  1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  2. Ninja Gaiden Black
  3. Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
  4. Fuzion Frenzy
  5. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  6. Psychonauts
  7. Dead to Rights
  8. Black
  9. Grabbed by the Ghoulies
  10. Sid Meier’s Pirates!
  11. Red Faction II
  12. BloodRayne 2
  13. The King of Fighters Neowave

These games will be available to play on Xbox One from 24th October. If you have an original Xbox disc, just play them on your Xbox One. Or you can purchasethe games from the Xbox Store in digital form for $9.99.

