Analogue Super Nt Comes with an Unreleased SNES Classic Game

In 1993, Super Turrican was released on a SNES gaming console. Hailed for its intense side-scrolling action, the game was not complete. It had to be trimmed by the Factor 5 developers to fit on the cartridge. It has been up for a new release for 24 years now. It was proposed to be released about six years ago and Nintendo wanted it to be special.

The release of Analogue Super Nt gaming console may come out to be the exactly the right time for the game’s outing. The unreleased director's cut game was announced to be distributed with the new gaming console.

The Analogue Super Nt is a high-end machine designed to play original SNES cartridges on modern TVs. Super Turrican: Director’s Cut will include music and enemies that weren’t featured in the original release, along with enhanced sound effects.

Both director's cut and Super Turrican 2 will be built into the Analogue Super Nt gaming console. The games will be shipped with the Analogue Super Nt gaming console. These will not be available for purchase individually.

Starting February 2018, Analogue Super Nt will be available for purchase at price $189.99.