Amazon Offers $30 Discount on Kindles to Mark its 10th Anniversary

Amazon’s very first Kindle was launched a decade ago. Thus the 10th anniversary is due on November 19th of this year. Amazon is commemorating the memory of the Kindle by offering a $30 discount on it.

Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Voyage have discounts on them. The Kindle which is normally sold for $79.99 is for sale at a rate of $49.99.

The Kindle Paperwhite sells for $119.99 and its price tag has been slashed to $89.99.

As for the Kindle Voyage, it has gone from $199.99 down to $169.99.

Only the Kindle Oasis will be sold at the same rate which happens to be $249.99 when it launches on October 31st.

Amazon is giving very large discounts on many Kindle e-books. As much as 80% is being slashed from the price of these e-books which is indeed a salutory move by Amazon.

Also a $5 credit if being offered to customers for selective e-books. This offer can be availed by going to a certain site on the Net. These lucrative deals are going to last from October 23rd to October 25th.