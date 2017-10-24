 
 
 

Shin Megami Tensei V Coming To Nintendo Switch

The erstwhile Shin Megami Tensei game has been repackaged as Shin Megami Tensei V. It is coming to the Nintendo Switch soon. Atlus made a pledge at the Tokyo Game Show and novel data regarding the Switch game was revealed on October 23rd.

The game has demons in it and an urban landscape. Atlus is keeping mum regarding many of the details of the game. The rudimentary details were shared by Atlus at the Nintendo Switch event way back in January. The company had just begun the venture. 

It is basically a game of role-playing and you, the player, will be facing a coterie of demons. They want to destroy the bucolic peace and quiet. As you battle them with all sorts of weapons, the scenario becomes one of bloodshed and carnage.

The fourth part of the game was released on 3DS about four years ago. The fifth part is due on the Switch soon and gamers are waiting in anticipation of this wonderful game. The Switch will be changed thanks to the entry of this novel game among its long list of funky titles. 

Watch below Nintendo Switch trailer of Shin Megami Tensei V.

