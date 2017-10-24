Nintendo Switch Gets GameCube Controllers Support

Nintendo ought to get a little bit more progressive as time moves on. After the finding that Switch firmware 4.0.0 brings with it, USB headphone support, it has been discovered that the console can be used with GameCube controllers. The specific adaptor is best for this operation.

This goes well with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. The moment it is properly in place, it will be perceived as a USB pad on the menu. Other USB controllers are not functioning on the platform though which is a shame. Things could be otherwise though.

As opposed to the Wii U, Nintendo Switch supports GameCube controller input for any and every game in its repertoire. The only proviso is that gamers will have to make do without a ZL-equivalent shoulder button and a home button as well.

An example could be given by showing that while playing Breath of the Wild, you won’t be able to employ your shield. However, all this is music to the ears of players of the Smash Bros. on the Switch. Also GameCube titles will be available for download. All in all, they are a mixed blessing, these GameCube controllers.