 
 
 

Nintendo Switch Gets GameCube Controllers Support

Posted: Oct 24 2017, 7:17am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Gets GameCube Controllers Support
Credit: The Verge
 

Nintendo Switch has Arrangements for GameCube Controllers Support

Nintendo ought to get a little bit more progressive as time moves on. After the finding that Switch firmware 4.0.0 brings with it, USB headphone support, it has been discovered that the console can be used with GameCube controllers. The specific adaptor is best for this operation.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

This goes well with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. The moment it is properly in place, it will be perceived as a USB pad on the menu. Other USB controllers are not functioning on the platform though which is a shame. Things could be otherwise though. 

As opposed to the Wii U, Nintendo Switch supports GameCube controller input for any and every game in its repertoire. The only proviso is that gamers will have to make do without a ZL-equivalent shoulder button and a home button as well.

An example could be given by showing that while playing Breath of the Wild, you won’t be able to employ your shield. However, all this is music to the ears of players of the Smash Bros. on the Switch. Also GameCube titles will be available for download. All in all, they are a mixed blessing, these GameCube controllers. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook