Nintendo Switch is Selling Better Today Than PS4 and Xbox One

The Nintendo Switch console sells on Amazon for $299. Its sales pitch this year is much better than how PS4 and Xbox One did last year. Nintendo’s latest Switch sales information shows these promising pecuniary statistics, revealed by Statista .

The Switch console has claimed over two thirds of the sales for 2017. In the month of September which has just passed us by, the console was the top-selling brand in its genre. This is the third month in a row in which the Nintendo Switch has been at the #1 spot. It overcame the 2 million limit in the USA alone.

The holiday season which is coming up soon will see a surge in sales as well. Things are finally looking rosy for the coffers of the Nintendo company. Its competitors have been left biting the dust in comparison to it.

While this information is applicable in the USA only, one ought to keep in mind that both PS4 and Xbox One have been in the commercial game since a long time.

To see a newcomer such as the Nintendo Switch console beat them at their home turf is something of an anomaly. Yet it is the truth and that makes it even more surprising.