VVVVVV is Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17 for $9.99

The game by Nicalis known as VVVVVV is headed for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. The month of release is November. The teaser trailer will lend you a sneak peek behind the scenes at what this game is all about.

The glitches are there nevertheless. It will sell on the Switch for $9.99 and arrive on November 17th. The game will run at a rate of 60 fps. A host of graphic filters will be working overtime to change the look and feel of the game.

You, the game player will be, the one and only Captain Viridian, the captain of a spaceship. The crew of this spaceship has wandered off to remote places and cannot be found.

The onus falls on the captain to find his crew by roaming around the galaxies and stars. Also the functions of the spaceship will have to be changed and rearranged time after time.

You will have to move around the spaceship to adjust its teleporters. Teleportation is the stuff of dreams yet it becomes a reality in this game. Like many other games by Nicalis, this one is difficult and complicated to play well. At present, it is available on PC, 3DS, PS4, Android and iOS.

Watch below the Nintendo Switch release date trailer of VVVVVV.