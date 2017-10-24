Google Pixel 2 embarrassed in the popularly durability test by JerryRigEverything

Google’s own Pixel series of smartphones is among the rulers of the Android world right now. The main reason to that is that the company who owns the Android operating system is the one who manufactures Pixel.

That means that the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL should find themselves nowhere except the top of the Android smartphones we have seen this year. While we cannot say a lot about the software and performance side of the smartphone, the hardware side isn’t that of a king.

JerryRigEverything is a popular YouTube channel where Zack tests every latest smartphone and gadget for its durability. Zack has a set of tools and a standardized ‘torture’ process, which every smartphone tested by him has to go through.

Zack’s durability test provides a comprehensive durability rating of the smartphone’s various aspects like the scratch-resistance of its front glass, its back, its side buttons, its front and back camera, its flash, its sides, and its front buttons or finger scanner if there are any.

Then the display panel of the glass is put through a heating test where the screen is heated via a cigarette lighter and its effects are observed. The last brutal process that Zack puts the smartphone through is a bend test, where he tries to bend the smartphone from the center with all his strength.

Normally, there is a ton of faults along with a few plus-points that can be discussed in this article. But as always, we will not ruin the fun of watching a smartphone go through Zack’s torture test for you. If we were to say as an overall conclusion, then it would be that Google Pixel 2 failed to ace the test against our expectations.