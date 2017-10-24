 
 
 

Here Is How To Turn Your Old IPhone To Look Like IPhone X

 The title of this article may seem very crazy to you, but this is no joke. iPhone X is just around the corner, literally just a week away from being shipped. But we all hear rumors and reports about shortage of parts required to assemble the smartphone, which will ultimately delay millions of iPhone X units when it’s released.

So, even when it is so close, it still feels like it’s very far away. Then there is the issue where the price tag of iPhone X says “$999”. Quite honestly, paying $999 for a smartphone (regardless that the smartphone is worthy of the price) is an excruciating task for countless people in the world.

What if there was a way of turning your old iPhone into iPhone X? It would give you a change of looks of your current iPhone, and some time to save up enough money to pay for the real monster. EverythingApplePro is a very popular YouTube channel.

The YouTuber does everything related to Apple’s products, and he is the one who presented this neat trick. EverythingApplePro recently published a video in which the guy made his iPhone 6S and 6 look similar to iPhone X, but not identical of course.

He showed that the upgrade could be done on both sides, the hardware and the software. As for the hardware, the YouTuber showed an iPhone X rear frame which was in the size of iPhone 6S. The frame is developed by a Chinese distributor.

All you need to do is to carefully disassemble your iPhone 6S, and reassemble the parts to the other casing. The YouTuber did show the process in this video, but you can find a more comprehensive and safe guide on iFixit.

Once the hardware switching is complete, all you need to do is download and install a few jailbreak tweaks (also mentioned in the video by EverythingApplePro) which will change the ‘look and feel’ of your iPhone 6S into iPhone X’s.

Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

