Successful jailbreak of PS4 5.0 has been achieved – Full Kernel Access Granted

It was completely obvious that a successful hack of the latest version of PS4’s operating system (5.00) will be made when the firmware exploit was found by Luca Todesco. AS it turns out, Luca Todesco is the one who made this reality.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

A recent picture that he posted on his twitter handle shows that Todesco has been successful in accessing full kernel access of PS4 5.00 firmware. It seems that the hacker used an already existing public WebKit exploit to jailbreak the software.

The photo on his Twitter handle shows the last segment of the process where he has successfully unlocked the software and accessed root permissions. However, Luca Todesco has decided to keep the exploit and the process to himself for now.

This is to make sure that the exploit doesn’t reach its way to software developers of PS4 firmware who can patch the firmware and make the exploit ineffective. But this also means that a jailbreak kept secret won’t make anyone happy.

The news of the hack may be very important to the community, but not getting their hands on the process will prove to be the source of utter disappointment.

Hopefully, a second exploit will be found in the PS4 5.00 firmware, which will allow Luca Todesco to release the jailbreak that he has to keep secret for now.