 
 
 

Successful Jailbreak Of PS4 5.0 Has Been Achieved – Full Kernel Access Granted

Posted: Oct 24 2017, 8:39am CDT | by , Updated: Oct 24 2017, 8:41am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Successful jailbreak of PS4 5.0 has been achieved – Full Kernel Access Granted
 

It was completely obvious that a successful hack of the latest version of PS4’s operating system (5.00) will be made when the firmware exploit was found by Luca Todesco. AS it turns out, Luca Todesco is the one who made this reality.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

A recent picture that he posted on his twitter handle shows that Todesco has been successful in accessing full kernel access of PS4 5.00 firmware. It seems that the hacker used an already existing public WebKit exploit to jailbreak the software.

The photo on his Twitter handle shows the last segment of the process where he has successfully unlocked the software and accessed root permissions. However, Luca Todesco has decided to keep the exploit and the process to himself for now.

 

 

 

This is to make sure that the exploit doesn’t reach its way to software developers of PS4 firmware who can patch the firmware and make the exploit ineffective. But this also means that a jailbreak kept secret won’t make anyone happy.

The news of the hack may be very important to the community, but not getting their hands on the process will prove to be the source of utter disappointment.

Hopefully, a second exploit will be found in the PS4 5.00 firmware, which will allow Luca Todesco to release the jailbreak that he has to keep secret for now.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Win a free Luvabella Doll

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook