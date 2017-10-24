 
 
 

Rumors Claim That A Low-cost Edition Of The IPhone X Is Going To Be Launched In 2018

Posted: Oct 24 2017, 8:40am CDT

 

The release of a more compact and low-cost version of the iPhone X makes a lot of sense on a PR level as well as a technical level. On a PR level, we know that iPhone X was highlighted among the three newly announced models because it was the tenth-anniversary celebration of the iPhone.

A very high price takes this smartphone quite far away from a large proportion of the fans. So, it would make sense that Apple is willing to develop a low-cost version of the iPhone X so that all could enjoy the tenth anniversary of iPhone without breaking their bank accounts.

On a technical level, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were featured as the low-end versions of iPhones released this year. A low-cost version of iPhone X will mean that the lineup of iPhone is going through a permanent change in terms of primary design traits and standard technology which will be fitted in each new iteration of the smartphone from now on.

We could potentially be hearing about the end of the classic design of iPhone through this rumor. The rumor told that the market has shown optimism about the sales performance of iPhone in 2018 (obviously) which may be the reason why Apple will divide the iPhone X line-up into two in 2018. The higher-end version will feature a 6.46-inch display panel and will be named Lisbon.

The low-end version with a more compact 5.28-inch display screen is named Hangzhou. With all that in mind, I think it is still too early to speculate Apple’s plans for the next year.

iPhones 8 and 8 Plus are barely a few weeks old and the iPhone X hasn’t even been out on the market yet. Any rumor about Apple’s plans for the next year right now would seem quite premature. After all, the company itself is popular for changing its sub-strategies like we change our clothes.

Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

