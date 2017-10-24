SNES Classic Returns to ToysRUs This Week

GameStop, Target and Walmart have been the only stores where you could find the SNES Classic in past days. A new store will restock the SNES Classic this week. On Friday, October 27, all ToysRUs stores nationwide will have a limited inventory of the SNES Classic and the Nintendo Switch. This is the first restocking of the SNES Classic at TRU stores after the launch on September 29.

"Since quantities are limited, we encourage customers to get in line before doors open (normal/local time) on Friday morning for a chance to purchase," said ToysRUs in a statement to I4U News.

ToysRUs is offering the SNES Classic in all its stores, which is a welcomed difference to the restocking of the SNES Classic at other stores.

Customers can also get Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch on Friday. The highly-anticipated game will be available at our Toys“R”Us stores nationwide and online at Toysrus.com starting Friday.

ToysRUs will also stock Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Hardware Bundle available in-store. Quantities are limited, so again, we encourage our customers to make purchases early.

Friday is a big day for video game releases. The Super Mario Odyssey game will be released at midnight opening events at Best Buy for those who can't wait.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today.