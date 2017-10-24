SNES Classic Europe Edition Giveaway: Only One More Week

The SNES Classic has been restocked again online after about a two-week break on Monday. The Tracker app users got notified as one of the first about the availability of the SNES Classic at GameStop.

If you missed it, or fancy the more stylish SNES Classic European Edition, here is how to get one for free. Enter our Super NES Classic Giveaway, only open to residents of the United States.

Back in the 90s, Nintendo decided to give the American version of the Super NES a different design. The reason for this was that Nintendo believed the Super Famicom design was too soft and had no edge for the Americans. A Nintendo Design director explained that in a decade old interview here. Now you have the chance to get your hands on the stylish version of the SNES Classic in our SNES Classic EU edition giveaway.

We pre-ordered this SNES Classic Mini on day one. Right after Nintendo announced the SNES Classic on June 26, Amazon UK accepted pre-orders. The SNES Classic mini arrived on Saturday in our German office. In stark contrast, the August SNES pre-orders at Amazon.com have still no shipping date.

European SNES Classic consoles do not come with a power adapter. You can use a regular USB power adapter to use this console in the US.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.