Amazon Restocked WowWee Fingerlings

Amazon restocked a WowWee Fingerlings in a big way Tuesday afternoon. Lots of The Tracker app users scored the $14.99 Fingerlings baby Monkey Finn. Finn was the only Fingerlings on sale.

The free Tracker online inventory tracking app lists all WowWee Fingerlings in the toy category and you can get notifications when they are in stock online at the regular prices. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".Here are the most important steps to make sure you are not buying a fake WowWee fingerling.

The WowWee Fingerlings are an incredibly cute robot toy. WowWee packed a lot of interactive cuteness into a $14.99 toy. Fingerlings have what it takes to become as sensationally hot as the Hatchimals during the Holiday shopping season.

WowWee's only advice is to buy Fingerlings only from authorized retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs. In Amazon and Walmart's case, you need to make sure you buy directly from Amazon or Walmart and not from a 3rd party. You need to look for "Ships from and sold by Amazon.com" on the offer on amazon.com. Read our detailed guide on how to avoid buying fake Fingerlings.

About WowWee Fingerlings

The little Fingerling baby monkeys cling to kids' fingers and go where they go. Fingerlings react to sound, motion and touch, make fun little monkey noises, and move in ways that will make kids squeal with delight.

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let you know how they are feeling. Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

The line-up of Fingerlings includes Zoe, Mia, Finn, Boris, Bella and Sophie. ToysRUs has the exclusive Gigi Baby Unicorn. It also looks like WowWee is still introducing new Fingerlings. Walmart lists a Fingerlings Baby Unicorn named Stella and there is also a Fingerlings baby sloth named Kingsley.

WowWee also created special playsets for the Fingerlings including a see-saw (TeeterTotter), Monkey-Bars and Swing and a Jungle Gym Playset.

As mentioned above, the incredible aspect of the Fingerlings is their below $15 prices. WoWee has announced the Fingerlings a the Toy Fair 2017 in February.