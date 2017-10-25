Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa Up for Pre-order on Amazon

Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa Breath of the Wild amiibo are available for pre-order on amazon.com for $15.99 each. The four new amiibo for Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo will begin shipping on November 10.

The Tracker app users already received notifications about the pre-order availability for Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa. The four BOTW amiibo have been available for pre-order in August at Best Buy. Walmart offered pre-order already back in June.

Nintendo announced at the E3 2017 new amiibo for the popular Nintendo Switch game Zelda Breath of the Wild. The four champions are coming right in time for the Holidays. Amiibo are the perfect stocking stuffers for Nintendo gamers. Like most amiibo, these four new BOTW amiibo will sell out and become hard to find in stock for the regular price of $15.99 soon.

A 4-pack of the Zelda Champions has been announced for Japan, but so far has not surfaced in the United States.

About the Zelda Champion Amiibos

Revali is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A member of the skyward Rito tribe, he's a skilled pilot who can be a tad arrogant at times. Even though he's a Champion, Revali resents Link for being the hero of Hyrule.

Urbosa is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is a fearsome warrior and a credit to her people, the Gerudo tribe. Though she has a fiery personality, Urbosa cares deeply about Princess Zelda and the fate of Hyrule.

Mipha is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is the beloved princess of the Zora tribe, and the elders of the tribe still remember her incomparable kindness. Aside from her role as a Champion, Mipha was also a valued friend to Link all those years ago.

Daruk is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He's not only a natural leader but also a mighty fighter with a big heart. Well-loved by his fellow Gorons, Daruk is a powerful ally in helping Link vanquish the threat of Calamity Ganon.

