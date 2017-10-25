 
 
 

Zelda Breath Of The Wild Amiibo Daruk, Mipha, Revali And Urbosa Up For Pre-order On Amazon

Posted: Oct 25 2017, 12:59am CDT

 

Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa Up for Pre-order on Amazon
 

The four new Zelda Breath of the Wild Champion amiibo can be pre-ordered now.

DarukMiphaRevali and Urbosa Breath of the Wild amiibo are available for pre-order on amazon.com for $15.99 each. The four new amiibo for Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo will begin shipping on November 10. 

The Tracker app users already received notifications about the pre-order availability for DarukMiphaRevali and Urbosa. The four BOTW amiibo have been available for pre-order in August at Best Buy. Walmart offered pre-order already back in June.

Nintendo announced at the E3 2017 new amiibo for the popular Nintendo Switch game Zelda Breath of the Wild. The four champions are coming right in time for the Holidays. Amiibo are the perfect stocking stuffers for Nintendo gamers. Like most amiibo, these four new BOTW amiibo will sell out and become hard to find in stock for the regular price of $15.99 soon.

A 4-pack of the Zelda Champions has been announced for Japan, but so far has not surfaced in the United States. 

About the Zelda Champion Amiibos

Revali is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A member of the skyward Rito tribe, he's a skilled pilot who can be a tad arrogant at times. Even though he's a Champion, Revali resents Link for being the hero of Hyrule. 

Urbosa is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is a fearsome warrior and a credit to her people, the Gerudo tribe. Though she has a fiery personality, Urbosa cares deeply about Princess Zelda and the fate of Hyrule. 

Mipha is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is the beloved princess of the Zora tribe, and the elders of the tribe still remember her incomparable kindness. Aside from her role as a Champion, Mipha was also a valued friend to Link all those years ago. 

Daruk is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He's not only a natural leader but also a mighty fighter with a big heart. Well-loved by his fellow Gorons, Daruk is a powerful ally in helping Link vanquish the threat of Calamity Ganon. 

To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

Updated: 2017-10-25 01:00:20am

Offers

Nintendo amiibo Daruk Champion Zelda BOTW
Store: Best Buy | Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo amiibo Daruk Champion Zelda BOTW
Store: Gamestop | Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo amiibo Daruk Champion Zelda BOTW
Store: Walmart | Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo amiibo Daruk Champion Zelda BOTW
Store: Amazon | Availability: is available for Pre-order

Browse all current Offers

