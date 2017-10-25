Animal Crossing Comes to iPhone and Android in November

Nintendo announces the release of the next mobile game. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game. is coming to the iPhone and Android devices. Popular Animal Crossing allows players to live a whimsical life as they interact with a wide range of other animal characters brimming with personality, decorate and expand their home, and learn more about the community they are part of.

In the first Animal Crossing game for mobile devices, you can interact with animal friends, craft furniture items and gather resources while managing a campsite. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp launches on iOS- and Android-compatible mobile devices in late November.

“As our past mobile games have proved, we love taking established and well-loved franchises and transforming them for the ways players use their devices,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is great for newcomers to the series as well as longtime fans, and ideal for people playing on a mobile device.”

Nintendo showed off Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in the October 24 Nintendo Direct broadcast. The video is available at the end of the report.

Some of the highlights in the video include the following:

Manage Your Manager: When you start a new game in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you will be asked to create your personalized campsite manager avatar – your character in the game. You can choose to be a girl or a boy, and customize things like skin color, hair color and eye color. Whatever suits you!

Arts & Crafts: By gathering resources like fruit and wood, you can craft items for your campsite. These include furniture and decorative items, like couches and benches, as well as baskets and plants. To craft items, just speak to classic Animal Crossing villager Cyrus to put in an order. After the item is finished, you can place it around your campsite or decorate the interior of your camper.

Leaf Tickets: Leaf Tickets can be earned through regular gameplay or purchased using real-world money, and can be used in a variety of ways in the game. For example, they can be used to shorten the time needed to craft items, more easily acquire materials or acquire unique camper exterior designs.

Friendship Level: In Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you can chat with your animal friends or fulfill their requests to raise your friendship level. If you level up your friendship or decorate your campsite with an animal’s favorite items, she or he might pay you a visit.

BHFF (Best Human Friends Forever): Not all of your friends in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will have fur or feathers. You can send your in-game Player ID to real-life friends who also own the game to have them visit your campsite. Random player avatars will also visit the campsite from time to time. Once someone visits, you can exchange your Bells for items saved in the Market Box.

Tick Tock: Similar to past Animal Crossing games, time passes in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp just like in real life! As morning, day, evening and night pass, the scenery in the game will change and different animal friends might show up.

Area Map: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is full of places to visit and explore. In addition to your campsite, you can travel in your camper to a beach, a forest, a river and an island.

Market Place: The go-to spot for shopaholics, Market Place is full of stores run by familiar Animal Crossing characters like Timmy, Tommy and the Able Sisters. The various shops in Market Place offer things like furniture and clothing items. The selection at each shop rotates, so don’t be a stranger!

OK Motors: Remember that camper that was mentioned a few bullets back? It’s not used to just travel between locations in the game. By visiting the OK Motors store, you can acquire things to customize your camper, including furniture to fill the interior and paint to decorate the exterior. It’s like those tiny homes that are all the rage ... but with wheels!

Expanding Camp Life: In addition to all the fun things you can do in the game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will eventually offer seasonal events to keep the experience fresh and surprising, as well as limited-time furniture and outfit options through game updates. These events and updates will begin rolling out after launch.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will launch for free on iOS and Android mobile devices in late November. You can get notified when the Animal Crossing app is released on Nintendo's Animal Crossing site.