Super Mario Odyssey Wedding amiibo Are Up for Pre-order

The three new amiibo for the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch game are available for pre-order on walmart.com for $12.99 each. GameStop and Best Buy also offer the three new SMO amiibo. The new amiibo will be released this Friday, Oct. 27 along with Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo dressed up Mario, Peach and Bowser in wedding outfits for Super Mario Odyssey. The three amiibo unlock the wedding outfits in the game. Additionally, Mario gets temporary invincibility, Peach gets a Life-Up Heart and Bowser reveals the location of regional coins. The wedding outfits can be unlocked in the game without the amiibo as well.

The new Super Mario Odyssey Wedding outfit amiibo Mario, Peach, Bowser and the 3-pack are listed in the Tracker app with all purchase options and availability states.

Super Mario Odyssey is a sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure, the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine. The game is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences, unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Switch gamers can explore huge 3D kingdoms filled with secrets and surprises, including costumes for Mario and lots of ways to interact with the diverse environments—such as cruising around them in vehicles that incorporate the HD Rumble feature of the Joy-Con controller or exploring sections as Pixel Mario.

Thanks to his new friend, Cappy, Mario has brand-new moves for you to master, like cap throw, cap jump and capture. With capture, Mario can take control of all sorts of things, including objects and enemies. Gamers can visit astonishing new locales, like skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.

