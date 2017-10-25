Amazon Fire TV comes with Free Content Bundle

Amazon's new $69.99 Amazon Fire TV 4K HD media player with Alexa Remote and the $39.99 Fire TV with Alexa Remote are coming bundled with a free content bundle valued at $45.

The free content bundle contains $10 Amazon Video credit, 1-month of free ShowTime and 2-month of free Hulu streaming. the offer is only valid for US customers who purchase and activate an all-new Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote (Fire TV) sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC or an authorized retailer by November 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.

new Fire TV 4K HD box is a must-have. The Fire TV streaming devices feature a great user interface that excels when using Alexa to navigate and find the content you want. For 4K TV owners, theis a must-have.

$39.99 Fire TV with Alexa Remote listing, but the Fire TV is mentioned on the content promotion details. This means you basically get $5 in return when purchasing the Fire TV. The $45 content bundle is not advertised on thelisting, but the Fire TV is mentioned on the. This means you basically get $5 in return when purchasing the Fire TV.

