LOL Surprise Big Surprise In Stock At Amazon

The hard to find L.O.L. Big Surprise in stock at amazon.com, according to the Tracker app. L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are one of the hottest collectible toys of 2017.

The $69.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprises contains 50 surprises and comes from in frustration free packaging from Amazon. This is kind of ironic as the toy is all about unpacking.

The LOL Suprise Big Suprise toy launched on September 29.



Resellers charge around $100 for the LOL Big Surprise doll on amazon.com and ebay.com. To find a Luvabella doll in stock refer to our Luvabella doll shopping guide.



Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic.