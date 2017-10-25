iPhone X Will be in Stock at Apple Stores Says Apple

Apple has given the go-ahead to Apple fans to line up at Apple Stores for the iPhone X. The company announced that the iPhone X will be available in Apple Stores beginning Friday, November 3 at 8:00 am local time. Apple stores will have the iPhone X available for walk-in customers despite rumors and doubts about supply. Apple wants to see lines for the iPhone X launch, cutting into the pre-order inventory.

Apple encourages customers to line-up early. We expect the iPhone X lines to begin any day now at the major Apple stores. The iPhone X will be available for pre-order this Friday. This is the best option to get an iPhone X, unless the shipping timeframes are slipping for pre-orders.

The iPhone X features an all-glass and stainless steel design with a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay.

The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way.

A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

The unlocked iPhone X starts at $999.99 for the 64GB model. Apple-designed accessories including leather and silicone cases in a range of colors will be available starting at $39, while a new iPhone X Leather Folio will be available for $99 (US). Lightning Docks in color-matching metallic finishes will also be available for $49. The Apple site has already turned into an iPhone X site, ahead of the pre-order of the iPhone X.