 
 
 

IPhone X Will Be In Stock At Apple Stores Says Apple

Posted: Oct 25 2017, 4:26am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iPhone X Will be in Stock at Apple Stores Says Apple
 

Apple puts aside iPhone X stock for Apple Stores.

Apple has given the go-ahead to Apple fans to line up at Apple Stores for the iPhone X. The company announced that the iPhone X will be available in Apple Stores beginning Friday, November 3 at 8:00 am local time. Apple stores will have the iPhone X available for walk-in customers despite rumors and doubts about supply. Apple wants to see lines for the iPhone X launch, cutting into the pre-order inventory.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Apple encourages customers to line-up early. We expect the iPhone X lines to begin any day now at the major Apple stores. The iPhone X will be available for pre-order this Friday. This is the best option to get an iPhone X, unless the shipping timeframes are slipping for pre-orders.

The iPhone X features an all-glass and stainless steel design with a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay.

The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way.

A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray. 

The unlocked iPhone X starts at $999.99 for the 64GB model. Apple-designed accessories including leather and silicone cases in a range of colors will be available starting at $39, while a new iPhone X Leather Folio will be available for $99 (US). Lightning Docks in color-matching metallic finishes will also be available for $49. The Apple site has already turned into an iPhone X site, ahead of the pre-order of the iPhone X.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Hatchimals in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook