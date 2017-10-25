SNES Classic Stock Update on October 25

On Wednesday, October 25, stores are the only option to find a Super NES Classic in stock. The $79.99 SNES Classic in stock at select GameStop, Target, Walmart and GameStop stores. New shipments arrived this morning at GameStop stores. Refer to the How To Find a SNES Classic in Stock Guide.

ToysRUs will restock the SNES Classic on Friday, Oct. 27 in all TRU stores. This marks the first time since launch that ToysRUs is selling the SNES Classic again.

GameStop restocked the SNES Classic again online at 3:34 PM ET on Monday, Oct. 23, according to The Tracker App. The inventory only lasted for about 10 minutes with additional returns 15 to 20 minutes after the first appearance.

GameStop broke the 12 days long dry spell of online availability of the SNES Classic. GameStop and ThinkGeek have sold the SNES Classic online on October 11. Both stores sold out of their SNES Classic inventory within minutes.

We have spotted finally the SNES Classic carrying case from RDS Industries. The $19.99 Deluxe SNES Classic carrying case is available online at gamestop.com. The case design is in line with the RDS case for the Nintendo Switch.

Amazon has released today the Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition for pre-order. The $199.99 SNES Nintendo 3DS version comes with Super Mario Kart (NES) game for $199.99.

B&H Photo might sell the SNES Classic eventually. Initially, B&H Photo stated to have the SNES Classic in stock early October, but that did not happen. There are no signs that B&H is selling the SNES Classic.

Amazon has started to ship the SNES Classic that a lot of customers pre-ordered on August 22. The customers have received the SNES Classic. If you have not received your Amazon SNES Classic pre-order yet please let us know in the comments below.

The Nintendo Store in New York has been restocking the SNES Classic almost daily since the release of the SNES Classic. The SNES Classic is available next on Wednesday at 2 pm, according to the new SNES Classic schedule.

While the SNES Classic is hard to find, the Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon since weeks now on an ongoing basis and is now available for everyone. Amazon dropped the Prime membership requirement.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place, and eBay starting at about $150. Because of continued supply of new SNES Classic inventory, reseller prizes have dropped by more than $50 compared to September.

Nintendo enters the Holiday shopping season with two popular consoles. Besides the Nintendo Switch (in stock on amazon right now), the SNES Classic is flying off shelves. The launch inventory of the SNES Classic has sold out in the first 24 hours.

There are more SNES Classic shipments coming, and Nintendo will continue to make the SNES Classic into next year. Eventually, everyone who wants a SNES Classic will get one. In September, Nintendo claimed two-thirds of video game hardware sales overall.

How to find the SNES Classic in stock Online

The SNES Classic is sold at the following stores online. Now that the SNES Classic has been released, we expect more retailers to offer Nintendo's new retro console.

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Amazon Market Place

eBay

How to find SNES Classic in stock in Stores

This weekend GameStop, Walmart and Target stores have the SNES Classic in stock at select stores.

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

The inventory numbers should not be used in discussions with store employees as the numbers can be wrong for some reasons. Best practice is to continuously check the inventory levels of your local store to spot jumps. A change likely means that indeed new stock has arrived.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek (disabled), Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

About the SNES Classic

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.