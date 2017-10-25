Honda Unveils 2018 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models

The Honda Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models were unveiled today. These motorbikes take their inspiration from the erstwhile GL models. They are more featherweight and electronically sophisticated.

The launch ceremony took place in Santa Barbara. These motorbikes have a cult following. They will be welcomed into the biker community. To travel down the open road with an open mind is what the bikes are all about.

"It's a great feeling to pull the wraps off the all-new Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models here in Santa Barbara, a scenic town that itself strikes a balance between its celebrated history and modern flare," said Chuck Boderman, Vice President of American Honda's Motorcycle Division.

"The impact of the GL line on the motorcycling world can be seen in the community that has formed around it, and we believe that in this latest version, Honda has produced a motorcycle that will be embraced by not only the existing Gold Wing community, but a fresh generation of riders seeking strong handling performance along with long-distance touring capabilities."

"Lighter, more agile, and more sophisticated, the 2018 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour set a new standard for the touring category, with groundbreaking features that enhance the riding experience and encourage riders to get out on the road, creating more exciting stories than ever before."

Honda’s six cylinder engine lies at the core. The Gold Wing motorbike has a more durable, compact and efficacious design. There is a six speed manual transmission as well. Among the other salient features may be included a tinier cylinder bore, a novel crankshaft and a valve train layout.

The intake system aids the torque of the bike. There is even forward/reverse Walking mode. The chassis of the Gold Wing has undergone many changes along the way to ensure that it is safe to maneuver down the highways. The center of gravity is low to ensure that the bike has agility and deftness. There are shock absorbers in the front and back side.

The streamlined design offers the least resistant and ensures that the bike rushes past onlookers in a state of flow. As for the engine, it lies closer to the front wheel. The brakes have been renewed to maintain safety and security standards.

There are four riding modes given among the repertoire of this motorbike. Even Apple CarPlay facility is available on this speed demon of a motorcycle.

The bike looks to be sharp and focused in relief. Among some of the key updates that have been made may be included an aluminum twin tube frame, radially mounted callipers and LED lighting facility.

2018 Honda Gold Wing models (Gold Wing and Gold Wing DCT) will be available in color options of Candy Ardent Red, Matte Majestic Silver and Pearl Stallion Brown. 2018 Honda Gold Wing will be available at price of in between $23,500 to $23,800 and 2018 Honda Gold Wing DCT in between $24,700 to $25,000. Both models will be available in February 2018.

2018 Honda Gold Wing bikes are truly like gold in the value they hold for eager bikers.